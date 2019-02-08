SHOCK on RUTO’s man ECHESA as other CSs isolate him, they treat him like an illiterate nincompoop

Friday, February 8, 2019 - Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, is a cornered and lonely man who is being treated by his fellow CSs like an illiterate fool.





According to well placed sources, no Cabinet Secretary wants to be associated with Echesa.





They don’t understand how President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him to head the crucial Sports docket where he has created a mess.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Echesa appears clueless during Cabinet sittings because he has no grasp of issues.





Before he was appointed to the Cabinet, he was an ODM youth leader in Western where he was organizing goons to attack opponents.





He then switched to Ruto’s camp.





He was rewarded with a job in the Cabinet because of his contribution to Jubilee’s campaigns in Western during the 2017 Elections, an area where Raila enjoys massive support.





We understand that Echesa is one of the Cabinet Secretaries that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to send home because of incompetency.





He spends most of his time bickering in funerals instead of working, something that makes the President mad.



