SHOCK on KIKUYUs who are dying to be RUTO’s Deputy in 2022 as he declares that he will possibly name a woman as his running mate

Monday February 25, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that he may pick a female running mate in his bid for the Presidency in 2022.





Ruto revealed this during a thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of Kericho Woman Representative, Florence Bore, in Getarwet, Bureti Constituency.





Speaking at the ceremony, the DP indicated that he was fully behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent sentiments that he looked forward to a time a woman would occupy State House.





He noted that he too wouldn’t mind having a woman running mate come 2022.





“That idea is very good.”





“Jubilee is likely to give women the first shot towards the Presidency by picking one of them as my running mate in 2022,” DP Ruto.





However, Ruto warned women not to just sit there and wait to be given things on a silver platter but fight for positions.





“Nothing is given on a silver plate.”





“Women must work hard for the leadership of this great nation.”





“We must, therefore, work to steer the country forward,” he said.



