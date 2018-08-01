SHOCK on DP RUTO as Jubilee leaders clash bitterly right in front of him in Mt. Kenya - Are they lying to him about 2022 elections?

-

Deputy President William Ruto was treated to a rude shock on Friday after

several Jubilee leaders clashed in front of him during the burial of

Mama Jeniffer Cianjagi Njuki

, mother of Tharaka Nithi Governor

Muthomi Njuki

.





It all began when Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, expressed his intention to join the 2022 Presidential race.





"God has blessed me in many ways. We have been told that we should steer off politics, but when I look at the leaders present; I am the only one capable of carrying out my duties and still politick.”





"I am here to ask for your votes as a presidential candidate. Come 2022, my name will be on the ballot box, I will disclose the party that I will use to vie," Kuria stated as the mourners burst out in laughter.





H owever, Kuria’s remarks did not go well with a majority of Jubilee leaders present who told him in the face to stop day dreaming.





Led by Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, the Jubilee leaders said that they are fully behind Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid and will not allow Kuria to mislead them .





Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, shared a similar opinion to Waiguru’s.





Watch the video below;-



