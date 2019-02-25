SHOCK as UHURU names the 5 best performing CSs in his Government, the rest are a bunch of garbage - This LIST will shock many

- Female Cabinet Secretaries are among the best performing CSs in the Jubilee administration.





This is according to President Uhuru Kenyatta who expressed his admiration for the work of female Cabinet Secretaries - terming them as among the best performing in his Government.





Speaking at State House during celebrations marking World Thinking Day, the Head of State applauded the female CSs, who are five in number, for their excellent service delivery to the people of Kenya.





“Some of my best ministers are women.”





“Women understand the basis of servant leadership.”





“Women understand that it is a dedication to the family and the country that matters.”





"I pray to God and look forward to the day that I shall be sitting and listening to the first female President addressing the people of the Republic of Kenya," Uhuru stated.





The 5 female CSs are Farida Karoney (Lands), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs), Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Amina Mohamed (Education) and Sicily Kariuki (Health).



