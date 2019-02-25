SHOCK as top Kenya Rugby player is found dead in a swimming pool in Nairobi (PHOTOs)

Monday, February 25, 2019-

The Kenyan rugby fraternity is mourning the sudden death of Richard Sidindi alias ‘Real Jadha Power’ who drowned while swimming on Monday morning at the Impala Sports Club swimming pool, Nairobi.





Sidindi has been an Impala Saracens player since 2011 when he left Kisumu RFC.





He even featured for Impala last weekend with the second team that lost to Homeboyz 18-11 in the Eric Shirley Shield match.





Speaking from Kilimani Police Station after recording a statement, Impala Saracens Director of Rugby, Fred Ollows said:









“It appears that there was some swimming pool incident where Sidindi was alone but we are still gathering information on what really happened,”





“We shall definitely communicate when we get full details,” he added.





On his part, Impala coach Frank Ndong said:





“Sidindi came off the bench in second half and played for 30 minutes,”





“We are trying to find out what really happened since he was a good swimmer,”





Besides Rugby, Sidindi, who has also played for Kenya Shujaa at Safari Sevens, was an Information Technology specialist.





Check out his photos below.



