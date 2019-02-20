Shock as State House boss, KINUTHIA MBUGUA, is summoned over UHURU’s secret expenditure running into billions of shillings

Wednesday February 20, 2019 -State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua , has been summoned by Parliament over Ksh2.7 billion confidential expenditure by President Uhuru Kenyatta from between 2013 to 2016.





This is after Auditor-General, Edward Ouko, raised query over unsatisfactory matters regarding the confidential expenditure.





Ouko pointed out that there were suspicious payments for motor vehicles, payment for undelivered items, weakness in controls, and pending bills among others.





Although State House provided certificates to justify the expenditures, Ouko could not buy it.





Mbugua was set to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly on Tuesday but failed to show up and instead sent an apology, saying he was attending to Presidential matters at State House.





“Due to my involvement in some State House engagements falling on the same period, I will be constrained in honoring the committee’s sitting today. Reschedule my appearance to a later date,” Mbugua said in his apology.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







