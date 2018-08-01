SHOCK as Prophet OWUOR emerges with a strange prophesy about his death and reveals exactly what will happen to him just like Jesus?

Friday February 8, 2019 - Controversial cleric and founder of Repentance and Holiness Ministries, Prophet David Owuor, has predicted how he will exit the sinful earth after finishing his ‘good works”.





Speaking to his congregation, Owuor, who is popularly referred to as the mightiest Prophet of the Lord, revealed that he will exit the scene in a more similar way like Jesus Christ did.





He said God had shown him that he will finish his work of witnessing in Jerusalem after which he will be killed.





He also revealed that he knows exactly when he will be killed.





“The tremendous and mighty God of Israel. My father and friend has spoken with me. He began to speak with me with much joy. He was very joyful about the time I will finish witnessing and I will be murdered,” he said.





And just like Jesus Christ, Owuor assured his faithful that he will only last three days, after which he will resurrect and ascend to heaven to be with his father and friend.





“I will be dead and only for three days. After that he will take me to heaven in line with Revelation 11:7. I will lie dead for three days and then he will take me up. He was very happy. It will be an unbelievable time in the history of the church,” the Prophet added.





According to Owuor, his death will be an assassination in Jerusalem, Israel, an action which will be pleasing to God.





“I will be assassinated after witnessing. My body will lie there. I will be denied burial and on the third day he would take me up. I will be assassinated in Jerusalem, Israel by a beast. It was not the first time he was showing me this. Though, this time he gave much details," Owuor said.



