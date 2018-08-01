SHOCK as NTSA boss quits suddenly - Was she also involved in the cloning of number plates to aid AL SHABAAB’s DusitD2 attackers?

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suffered a severe blow after its Director for Road Safety handed in her resignation letter.





According to a highly placed source, Njeri Waithaka handed in her resignation letter to the board a few days ago citing personal reasons for not seeking the extension of her term.





NTSA Director-General, Francis Meja , confirmed that she had quit the agency.





“I’m aware of Ms Waithaka’s case.”





“She has handed in her resignation letter.”

“As to when exactly she is expected to leave the agency plus other restructuring plans we may have are private information within our organisation I may not be able to disclose to you at the moment,” stated Meja.





However, her resignation has raised more questions than answers considering that it comes weeks after the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) raided NTSA’s headquarters, arresting scores of the agency’s employees in an investigation over the registration of a vehicle used by terrorists during the 14 Riverside Drive attack.



