Shock as Kenyan Embassy in London cancels RUTO’s event-Did Super CS, FRED MATIANG’I, have something to do with this?

Thursday February 7, 2019-A planned meeting between Deputy President William Ruto and Kenyans living in the United Kingdom was on Wednesday evening cancelled, just two days before its scheduled time.
The Kenya High Commission announced that the cocktail had been cancelled. However, no explanation was provided, raising more questions than answers.
"Good evening. Thank you for registering to attend the Cocktail to be hosted by H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, EGH, the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, scheduled for Friday 8th February 2019 from 1830hrs to 2000hrs in London.”
“However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the event will not take place.”
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the Kenya High Commission told those who had registered.
The meeting with Kenyans had been planned to coincide with Ruto’s visit to the UK where he will be delivering a lecture at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, popularly referred to as Chatham House.
He is expected to speak on devolution as well as on the challenges faced in trying to integrate the country and the East African region.
The development comes only a day after Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, met all the CSs in his new capacity as the chief implementer of all Government projects, where he vowed to stop any wastage of public funds by any means necessary.
The event is probably among those that Matiang’i had in mind.
