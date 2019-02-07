Shock as Kenyan Embassy in London cancels RUTO’s event-Did Super CS, FRED MATIANG’I, have something to do with this?

Thursday February 7, 2019 -A planned meeting between Deputy President William Ruto and Kenyans living in the United Kingdom was on Wednesday evening cancelled, just two days before its scheduled time.





The Kenya High Commission announced that the cocktail had been cancelled. However, no explanation was provided, raising more questions than answers.



" Good evening. Thank you for registering to attend the Cocktail to be hosted by H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, EGH, the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, scheduled for Friday 8th February 2019 from 1830hrs to 2000hrs in London.”





“However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the event will not take place.”





“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused ," the Kenya High Commission told those who had registered.