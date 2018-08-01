SHOCK as KANU’s Tiaty MP, WILLIAM KAMKET, hijacks RAILA ODINGA’s referendum and says it was his idea and not RAILA’s

- As the country prepares itself for a referendum to expand the Executive among other things, Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kassait Kamket, has claimed that he is the one who started the referendum calls way back.





According to Kamket, he started the referendum campaigns in early 2018 by drafting a bill that seeks to create a position of executive Prime Minister who will be the head of Government with two deputies with a one-term ceremonial President who serves for 7 years as well as scrapping the Deputy President’s office.





He claimed that some people abused him when he started the constitutional change calls, with some people like Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters saying he was mad.





"When I began the story of the referendum and to change the constitution, some people started abusing me.”





"Now the same people are the new champions, they are the latter-day converts of the constitutional amendment crusade,” Kamket said.





"The third liberation shall be liberation from bad governance, bad laws and tribalism that is why when I went to parliament I said I want to liberate Kenya," he added.



