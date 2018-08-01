SHOCK as JOHNSTON MUTHAMA finally evicts his ex-wife, AGNES KAVINDU MUSYOKA, from his palatial house - Atajua hajui

Monday February 18, 2019 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, has finally managed to evict his ex-wife, Anges Kavindu Musyoka, from his house in Machakos with the help of the court.





The High Court ruled that she was living on his property in Mua area of Machakos County at his will but not as a wife.





“The picture that emerged was not that of a spouse but of a person accommodated initially as a mother of the respondent’s (Muthama) daughter,” Justice William Musyoka said on Friday.





The court ruling was based on the fact that Kavindu failed to prove that they remarried and lived together.





According to documents that were submitted in court, Muthama married Kavindu under the customary law of the Kamba people in 1975 but they divorced in 1983.





Agnes had sought declarations that Muthama continues to hold certain properties in her trust and that she was entitled to equal share in cash or kind to proceeds of the sale or transfer of any property sold.





She had also sought declarations that the respondent accounts for all the income received from the properties and that an injunction be issued to restrain Muthama from evicting her from a property in Mua.



