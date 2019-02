SHOCK as it emerges that under-age girls go for sleep-over at Pastor KEN GOMERI’s brothel house in Kasarani, DPP arrest this sex predator.

I remember I went once together with my two friends. It went well. We cooked, prayed, stories we laughed and had a great time... no sex advances at all. What caught my attention though is the number of girls that visited the pastor on that day.. like 8 girls. High school girls. All below 18 or there about..some even coming with big bags.. obviously coming to sleep over coz by the time we were leaving.. at 8pm we left them.



Things didn't add up. Kwani yeye si pastor wa maboy? Doesn't he mentor boys? I asked myself..

After listening to Purity.. it all makes sense now.. this fool is a predator.. May God forgive him.

Could the schools be warned of these useless people they expose Naive girls to, young horny pastors and mentors who have no sense of direction.

Young girls, please be careful. Talk to your parents and siblings Instead of strangers. Pastors for who?

Thanks Xtian. This platform will save the world. God bless you”.