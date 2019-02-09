SHOCK as it emerges that the tinted Mercedes Benz ferrying the late MARY WAMBUI’s body passed a police road-block and they did nothing.

Saturday, February 9, 2019-Fresh details on the brutal murder of the late businesswoman Mary Wambui Kamangara have emerged.

Michael Githae, a taxi operator,  who was paid by the mistress of late Mary’s husband, Judy Wangui,  to  help her ferry her lifeless body and dump it  has given detectives crucial details that will help unravel the mystery surrounding the murder.

Michael  told detectives probing the murder that Judy hit Mary with a pressure cooker after a fight ensued in her house along Kiambu Road  and killed her.

She then called him and planned how they will dump her body in Juja.

 Michael accompanied Judy  to a dam in Juja driving a Toyota Noah where he helped her dump the body.

Judy was driving the late Mary’s  tinted Mercedes Benz with her lifeless body placed at the back seat and  wrapped  with a  bedsheet.

Michael followed her with a Toyota Noah.

This was around 1.00AM on the fateful day Mary was killed.

According to Michael, they even passed a police road-block when ferrying the dead body.

Michael told detectives they passed a police check at Kamiti Corner where they were stopped but police only checked the insurance of the Mercedes Benz.

Had the cops done  a thorough check up on the heavily tinted  Mercedes Benz, they would have discovered  Mary’s lifeless body which was wrapped with a bedsheet  and placed  at the back seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

