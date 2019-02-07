SHOCK as it emerges that Governor CYPRIAN AWITI is almost going blind, those attending party at his Karen home spill beans.

Thursday, February 7, 2019

-Thursday was a big day for Homabay Governor, Cyprian Awiti, after Supreme Court upheld his election.





Awiti, who is popularly known as Akumba(Big Man) by his supporters, was nowhere to be seen during the ruling.





Awiti has been missing from the public for quite some-time due to ill health.





He has been in and out of the Country seeking specialized medical attention.





According to sources attending a celebratory party organized at Awiti’s home in Karen Nairobi, he is too ill and almost going blind.





The Governor flew abroad recently for an eye transplant and came back to the Country but his health has deteriorated despite seeking medical attention from a top specialist.





A section of leaders from Homabay County want Awiti to resign because of ill health that has affected his productivity.





His handlers lie to the public that all is okay but the Governor is too ill and almost going blind after he was diagonised with diabetes.





We wish him quick recovery.



