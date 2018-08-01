SHOCK as it emerges that BETTY AKINYI, the woman who killed MWATHA through abortion, was jailed in 2005 over DEYA’s miracle babies’ scandal

Friday February 15, 2019 - More revelations have emerged regarding one of the suspects in the death of Dandora human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha.





This is after it emerged that Betty Akinyi, who is the prime suspect in the death of Mwatha, had been jailed in 2005 over a scandal involving controversial Bishop Gilbert Deya and stolen babies.





Akinyi, the owner of the clinic where police believe the botched abortion by Caroline Mwatha took place leading to her death, helped register births of Deya’s “miracle babies” who were stolen from their mothers.





At the time, she was a nurse and was operating a clinic called Gatheca Estate Nursing and Maternity Home.





She pleaded guilty in helping controversial Bishop Gilbert Deya’s wife, Mary Deya, to register the births of the stolen babies, who were handed to infertile couples and was sent to Lang’ata Women’s Prison for six months.





Now you know that Betty Akinyi is not new to controversy as long as she makes money.



