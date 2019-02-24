SHOCK as it emerges lands CS FARIDA KARONEY cannot account for a whopping Sh20 billion of taxpayers’ money-Who cursed RUTO and his people?

Sunday February 24, 2019 -Auditor-General, Edward Ouko, has unearthed another big corruption scandal in the Ministry of Lands worth billion of shillings.





In a report submitted to the National Assembly, Ouko noted that the Ministry of Lands headed by CS, Farida Karoney, cannot account for Ksh20 billion used in the 2017/2018 financial year.





The document revealed glaring discrepancies in the financial documents of Lands Ministry.





For instance, Ouko noted that cash in hand as captured in the department's financial statement was Ksh 201,038. However, the same item had a corresponding entry of Ksh8.2 billion in the trial balance.





In a recurrent bank account managed by the ministry, the balance read Ksh1.8 million against Ksh1.8 billion declared in the trial balance as at the end of the financial year.





“This is against the Public Officer Ethics Act that requires public officers to carry out their duties to the best of their ability,” Ouko wrote in his report.





It now remains to be seen what will happen to Karoney, who was brought in Government by Deputy President William Ruto, in light of the new revelations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



