SHOCK as it emerges KQ owns 3 planes only, 25 planes are owned by corrupt businessmen and State operatives - KINOTI please

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee has revealed that Kenya Airways is still in a financial mess despite appointing a new board last year.





Addressing the Press on Tuesday, Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Shariff, who is a committee member, said that they were shocked to learn that State operatives and cartels are still running the show at Kenya Airways.





Sharrif said they learnt that KQ has 28 planes that are in operation but only three of them are owned by KQ - The rest are owned by senior Government officials and rogue businessmen in Kenya





The MP said they have summoned Kenya Airways CEO, Sebastian Mikosz, and chairman, Michael Joseph, to tell Kenyans who are the real owners of the 25 planes that are hired by KQ.





“We need to know these people because they are the cartels that are making the company go into losses. I hear they were former Government officials but Kenyans deserve to know them,” Shariff said.





One pilot, who requested anonymity, said the 25 planes are owned by Kenyans.





The pilot said senior State officials registered offshore companies and bought the planes using money they looted from Kenya.





“KQ is supposed to make profit every year but these State operatives are making the company make losses every year. DCI should probe this,” the pilot said.



