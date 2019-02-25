SHOCK as Form three student commits suicide commits suicide inside Nairobi Women’s Hospital after Pregnancy test.

Monday, February 25, 2019-

The body of the 17-year old form three student at a school in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, was found hanging in a toilet at Nairobi women’s hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The student was admitted at the hospital on Friday after complaining of stomachache and vomiting.

On Saturday afternoon, she went missing from her bed only to be found dead, hanging in a toilet.

It has emerged that she may have decided to take her life upon learning that she was nine weeks pregnant.

According to Kilimani OCPD, Michael Muchiri, investigations are underway to ascertain what prompted the teenager to commit suicide.

This comes days after another three student from Butere girls in Kakamega County, also committed suicide inside a dormitory.