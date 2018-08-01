SHOCK as DPP NOORDIN HAJI and DCI KINOTI go after EACC boss over 8 billion land scandal - You know him, he is a certified thief

Director of Public Prosecutions,

Noordin Haji

has ordered investigations into EACC Commissioner,

Paul Mwaniki Gachoka

's law firm over its involvement in a Ksh8 billion land scam.





Haji wrote to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti , to launch investigations after it emerged that the matter had been filed with both EACC and DCI but little progress had been made.





“In the said letter, we enclosed a very serious, albeit detailed complaint addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions.”





“To date, the Director of Public Prosecutions has not received any response or the police investigations file.”





“The Director of Public Prosecutions has now received a further complaint (enclosed) touching on the same subject matter.”





“Could we have the police investigations file without further delay,” wrote the chief prosecutor.





The scandal involves 302 acres of prime land valued at Ksh 8 billion located both sides of Northern Bypass near Kamiti in Nairobi.





In June last year, the case was reported to the anti-graft agency but no action was taken.





Another complaint was filed at DCI in August the same year but nothing materialised.



