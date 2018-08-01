SHOCK as depressed Kenyan man leaves a suicide note on facebook, he is threatening to kill himself and his two babies (PHOTOs)

, , , 03:48

Friday, February 15, 2019 - A depressed Kenyan man has left tongues wagging after he wrote a suicide note on facebook.

The man identified as Duncan claims that he has reached the end and left with no option other than killing himself and his two babies, a son and a daughter.

This man needs psychological help.

See what he posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno