SHOCK as court names the following 31 police officers for the cold blooded murder of baby PENDO during the 2017 PEV - To face murder charges

Friday February 15, 2019 - At least 31 police officers participated in the cold-blooded murder of baby Samantha Pendo in Kisumu during the 2017 post election violence.





While making the ruling, Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo also ruled that 5 police commandants who served in the County during the 2017 elections that were followed by riots and violence were responsible for the death of baby Samantha Pendo.





The top five police officers are Titus Yoma (Kisumu County Commander 2017), Lina Kogei (Inspector Nyalenda Police 2017), John Chengo Masha (Chief Inspector GSU), Benjamin Koima (Assistant AP Commandant Kisumu Central Sub County), and Mutune Maweu (Senior Superintendent OCPD Kisumu East).





She directed DPP Noordin Haji to take necessary and timely action against the officers.





After the ruling, Pendo’s mother, Lencer Achieng, expressed her happiness that justice has finally been done





"I'm so happy that at last justice has been served, let my baby rest in peace,” Achieng said.



