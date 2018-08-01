SHARON OTIENO’s ghost is still haunting OKOTH OBADO months after she was buried - See how he is lonely and almost confused

Thursday February 14,2019 - Murder suspect, Okoth Obado, has once again filed an application at the High Court seeking to have the court allow him to travel and traverse the neighbouring Homa Bay County.





In December last year, Obado, who is also the Migori Governor, was released on a Sh5 million bail and two sureties of a similar amount.





He was also barred from travelling more than 20 kilometres from his homestead.





Obado was arrested for killing his clandestine lover, Sharon Otieno, in August last year.

Sharon was a second year student at Rongo University.





Obado now wants his bail terms reviewed so that he can move more than 100 kilometres from his home.





Obado claims that Migori is comprised of eight constituencies and the 20 km boundary restriction he was issued with by the court bars him from effectively serving all the County residents.





He also wants the court to release his travel documents (being his Kenyan and Diplomatic Passport) which were deposited in court last year as a condition for him being released on bail.





Obado’s application will be heard on March 20th.



