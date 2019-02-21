Sexy AKORINO model, PESH, forced to apologize after flaunting her curves in a swimsuit (LOOK)

Thursday, February 21, 2019 -

Popular Akorino model, Pesh, has apologized for sharing sultry photos of herself in a swimsuit.





The beautiful lass, who has a huge following on social media due to her striking beauty and fashion sense, shared the photos of herself rocking knee-length swimsuit while swimming.





However, it appears the photos landed her trouble with her fellow Akorinos, who are known for their reserved nature.





Some started questioning her morals and it is for that reason that she issued this apology.





Taking to twitter, she wrote:





“I would like to apologize to anyone who might have been offended by any images posted on my social media pages. I believe that people can express themselves in very many ways and still have their morals intact,”





She added: “The images shared were innocent but the conversation that a raised from them DON’T match with what I stand for as a young Akorino lady. Thanks for your support and I wish you all a lovely week.”





See the photos that landed her in trouble below.



