SEX without ORGASM is wasted energy - SEXY LADY says and urges men to give their lovers an orgasm for Valentine’s

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - While ladies world over are craving for expensive treats from their partners this Valentine’s Day, this lady just wants an orgasm.





The lady by the name Uche Ogbodo who is a popular Nigeria actress states that having sex without ensuring the woman reaches orgasm is a waste of time and energy.





She also added her voice on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) which she reckons is one of the reasons why some ladies will never experience an orgasm.





Read her post below.





''Having Sex is good ! But Having An Orgasm is Greater !





Give A Woman An Orgasm! ?





I always feel like good Sex without orgasm is wasted energy. Hehehe don't blame me but really what's the point? To go all that way and not get to the promise land! Eeeewww!





I have also come to find out that most women don't even know what an Orgasm is in the first place, really Sad!





I am no Sex Teacher, or Discover your Body teacher but pls don’t be SHY, find someone who can help you discover what an orgasm is ,if you are in the 18 - 100 age range ooo not for minors .? . . . .





My MAIN POINT Today is FEMALE GENITAL (VIRGINA)MUTILATION that inhuman practice done on millions of women in Africa all in the name of Culture & Tradition that takes away the Joy of ever having An Orgasm During SEX . .





This is Pure Evil! & must be STOPPED! ..Man inhumanity to women . Show Love this Valentine Season & Give An An Orgasm for VAL ???.



