See why two mortuaries have sued the Zimbabwean pastor who claimed to have ‘resurrected’ a dead man over the weekend

Wednesday, February 26, 2019 - Controversial Zimbabwean preacher, Alph Lukau, has been sued by two mortuaries over his much publicized ‘resurrection’ drama.





Over the weekend, the flamboyant televangelist claimed that he had brought a man who had been dead for two days to life during a church service.





The funeral homes claim that their image has been damaged after Pastor Alph Lukau’s video clip went viral on social media after he ‘raised a man from the dead’ at their morgue.

From the video and photos, a man is seen lying still in a coffin before sitting up again when the pastor prays for him.





The two mortuaries namely, Kings and Queens Funerals were angered by the pastors’ madness and have stated that they never handled the ‘dead man’s’ body at any point.





“We did not supply the coffin, neither did we store the deceased at our mortuary and no paperwork was processed by Kings and Queens Funerals.” A statement from the funeral homes reads.



