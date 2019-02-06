See what these ritualists were caught red handed doing in a dustbin, Witchcraft is real guys(VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:14
Friday, February 8, 2019-Two ritualists were caught red handed stealing human hair from a saloon's dustbin in Abuja Nigeria.
The shameless ritualists had put the hair on a plastic bag and they were probably taking it to a witchdoctor.
Nigeria is one of the African countries where witchcraft is common.
Almost every home in Nigeria practices witchcraft.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST