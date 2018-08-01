See what RUTO plans to do if RAILA ODINGA beats him in 2022 presidential elections? This guy is really smart! God help us all

Sunday February 17, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto declared that he will focus on matters Christianity as soon as he retires from active politics.





Speaking on Friday in Trans Nzoia while celebrating 50 years of service of Bishop Samuel Thiong'o of the Pentecostal Evangelical Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church, Ruto said that he will be a man of the pulpit if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga beats him in the race for President in 2022, noting that he was not ashamed of his faith.





He explained that it was his faith that drove him to be a common figure in church activities, often involved in initiatives like harambees for building sanctuaries for the Lord.





"I will spend the rest of my life evangelizing when I quit active politics.”





“I don't think there is a justifiable reason for any leader to overstay in power.”





“If by any reason I even fail to become President in 2022, then I would become a pastor or a bishop," Ruto asserted.



