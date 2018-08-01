See what HESSY wa DANDORA told BONIFACE MWANGI after he said CAROLINE MWATHA was killed by police - His loudmouth was silenced in seconds!

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Nairobi based crime buster, Hessy Wa Dandora, has sent a message to renowned human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, after he claimed that late Dandora Human right activist, Caroline Mwatha, was killed by police.





Last week, the Government’s Chief Pathologist, Dr Johannsen Oduor, said Mwatha died while procuring an abortion at a Dandora clinic.





Oduor, who was accompanied by family Pathologist, Dr Julius Ndegwa, said Mwatha was trying to abort a 5 month old foetus and she bled to death.





However, in a long social media post on Thursday, Mwangi claimed that Caroline Mwatha was killed by police.





“Caroline Mwatha was murdered.”





“Police have presented their version of what transpired and identified the murder suspects, yet many questions still beg for an answer.”





“We don’t know how she ended up in the clinic, for example.”





“Did she walk there by herself?”





“Was she threatened, or coerced to go to that clinic?”





“To date, her phone is still missing,” Mwangi asked.





But in a fast rejoinder, Hessy told Mwangi to shut up and called him a fake human rights defender.





The undercover cop also vowed to unleash mor e details about Carol’s death that will shock these evil scavengers if they continue yapping.





“The more you twist the issue, the more we shed light on it, the more your nakedness as fake human right defenders is seen by the whole world and the more Carol’s family gets tainted. Let Carol’s soul rest in peace,” Hessy said.



