See what EMMY KOSGEY’s ancestor husband did for her on Valentines, these Naija men are so romantic (PHOTO)

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Gospel singer Emmy Kosgey woke up to romantic flowers from her aging Nigerian husband, Anselm Madubuko, on Valentine’s Day, a day marked by lovers across the world.





Madubuko packaged red roses for his young wife and sent someone to deliver them to her early morning.





Emmy took to social media and gushed over her aging husband saying “Got them Madubuko and thanks so much love.”





When the fading gospel artist married Madubuko in a lavish wedding, many people thought she was a gold-digger who was just after his money because of their huge age difference.





But 6 years down the line, their marriage is still strong although they have not gotten any baby for reasons best known to them.





Here are the red roses that Madubuko surprised Emmy with.