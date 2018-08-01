See what ALFRED MUTUA has promised to do for Machakos residents and Kenyans at large if he becomes President in 2022 after UHURU

Friday February 22, 2019 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has promised to serve his electorate and the entire country without fear or favor if elected President in 2022.





Venting on social media, Mutua said that he is ready to work with leaders from across the political divide in order to realize his development going to 2022 and beyond.





He noted that he is committed to delivering on his campaign manifesto before he vacates office.





“We will respect and work with all leaders irrespective of the political party they were elected or nominated on to actualize this agenda,” Mutua tweeted.





Besides, Mutua promised to show commitment in serving Kenyans at large saying he is the right man to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as President in 2022.





“On my part, I wish to assure the people of Machakos, Ukambani and Kenya at large that I will lead from the front in ensuring the aspirations of our people are met,” he said.



