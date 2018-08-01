See what ADEN DUALE usually does whenever he is in Parliament’s bar where MPs drink themselves silly? No time for NAZLIN UMAR

Friday February 22, 2019 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Bare Duale, shared his evening's schedule that includes a visit to the Parliament bar.





Speaking during an interview, Duale revealed that his visits to the executive bar are not meant for alcohol consumption but to chat with other leaders.





“I make sure that I never get home later than 8 pm in the evening.”





“After my last prayer in the office at around 6 pm, I pass through the Parliament bar for a little chit-chat with colleagues over a bottle of soda,” Duale said.

The Garissa Township MP also revealed that he fancies eating meals prepared and served by his wife, something he says has been a norm since they were married.





“I then go home where I must eat dinner prepared and served by my wife at 8pm.”





“This has been the case since we got married,” he added.





The Majority Leader only takes lunch if he has lunch appointments.



