See the top world leader who will come to Kenya next month – UHURU and RAILA ODINGA are blessed leaders

Monday February 18, 2019

-One of the top global leader is due to visit Kenya next month to have bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





In a Tweet through its official Twitter handle on Monday, State House confirmed that French President, Emmanuel Macron, will visit Kenya next month to have bilateral talks with Uhuru and Raila.





Uhuru expects the visit to break new ground in the bilateral relations between Kenya and France.





“Traditionally, Kenya and France enjoy strong bilateral ties and I am pleased that we’ve continued to deepen the relations. I look forward to the visit by President Macron,” President Kenyatta said in a tweet.





In December last year, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, hinted that the country expects to host France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.





Macron will meet Mr Odinga to praise him for agreeing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Uhuru and Raila Odinga agreed to work together in March last year.



