See this message that horny Nandi Governor, STEPHEN SANG, sent to a WhatsApp group, his hormones are on another level.

Friday, February 8, 2019 - A few days ago, Homa Bay Women Rep, Gladys Wanga, threatened to spill beans on how Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang, has been soliciting for sex from young ladies.





While addressing the press, Wanga said that Sang has been sending erotic messages to ladies on WhatsApp begging them for sex like a horny teenager.





Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, supported Wanga’s remarks and revealed that the youthful Governor spends most of his time in hotel rooms exchanging fluids with young ladies.





There’s a time the vocal Governor who is among Ruto’s footsoldiers sent a lovey dovey message to Terik Ward Development by mistake.





He was probably luring a lady to sex on WhatsApp, something we understand he is fond of and ended up sending a wrong message to a wrong WhatsApp group.





Here’s what he posted on the WhatsApp group.