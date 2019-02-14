See the strategy KINOTI is planning to use to smoke out billionaire HUMPHREY KARIUKI from his hideout in South Africa - This is brilliant.

Thursday February 14, 2019 - The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti has admitted that he is spending sleepless nights trying to arrest elusive businessman, Humphrey Kariuki, who is wanted in the country over tax evasion.





Last week, Kinoti together with Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, raided African Spirits Limited in Thika and discovered 312,000 litres of illicit ethanol and fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps worth Sh 21 million.





African Spirits Limited is owned by Humphrey Kariuki who is hiding in South Africa in one of his mansions that he bought using dirty money.





Kinoti has said he will use Interpol to bring Kariuki back to Kenya.

“We have contacted our Interpol headquarters and it just a matter of time before Kariuki is brought to Kenya to face criminal charges,” Kinoti said.





“He can run but he cannot hide, we know exactly where he is hiding,” Kinoti said.





Kariuki is a billionaire and he has invested heavily in Kenya using his dirty money.





He is the CEO of Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club, Dalbit Petroleum, Great Lakes Africa Energy, The Hub Karen, Africa Spirits Limited and WOW (Wines of the World) Beverages.



