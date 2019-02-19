See the job SONKO has offered man who tried to smuggle his baby from KNH over a Sh56, 000 bill.

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - Boniface Murage Wangeci can now take a sigh of relief after Sonko offered him a job at City Hall.





Boniface has been on the news after he was arrested while trying to smuggle his baby from Kenyatta National Hospital in a carrier bag to avoid paying a Sh56, ooo bill.





His arrest has dominated talking points on social media with Kenyans calling for his unconditional release.





He was arraigned in court on Tuesday and the judge, in his wisdom, gave him a three-month suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty.





Hours after he was set free, Governor Sonko, who had also cleared the Sh56, 000 bill announced that he has employed Mr Murage at the City’s Environment Department.





“This is to notify you (Boniface Murage) that you have been offered a job at Nairobi’s Environment department”. Sonko tweeted.



