See how you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from today’s football matches with just Sh300 stake!

Tuesday, February 26, 2019-

In case you have not noticed, our football tips have over 90% success rate.





Today, several football matches will be played in various leagues across the world and that is a wonderful opportunity to make good money.





We have carefully selected 9 matches where you can make sh10, 000 from just Sh300 stake. Go Here>>>





Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy money.





See our tips below.





IT2 (19:00) Benevento v Pescara-1





GRC (19:30) AEK Athens v Astromitos – 1





EPL (22:45) Huddersfield v Wolves -2









EPL (22:45) Newcastle v Burnley -1





ENC (22:45) QPR v Leeds -2





ITC (22:00) Lazio v AC Milan -1x





IT2 (22:00) Padova v Brescia –x2





FRC (22:00) PSG v Dijon -1





PTC (22:15) FC Porto v Braga-1 Go Here>>>



