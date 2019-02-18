See how these guys enjoyed themselves at the men’s conference last week on Valentine’s Day - HILARIOUS! (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 02:18
Monday, February 18, 2019 - Last week, men world over converged for an important conference whose agenda was to keep their nagging girlfriends and women at bay on Valentine’s Day.
Most ladies were left high and dry as men worth their salt opted to attend the conference.
This hilarious clip shows how the guys who attended the conference enjoyed themselves.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST