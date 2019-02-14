See how Citizen TV’s WAHIGA MWAURA surprised his beautiful wife, JOYCE OMONDI, live on TV on Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)

, , , , , 02:09

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Citizen TV presenter, Wahiga Mwaura, has left ladies dying of envy after he interrupted a live broadcast just to surprise his wife, Joyce Omondi, on Valentine’s Day.

Joyce, who is a celebrated gospel singer and budding TV host, was about to conclude her show dubbed ‘Full Circle’ on Switch TV when Wahigwa walked in carrying red roses and other gifts.

Her reaction when she turned and saw her husband is just priceless.

Clearly, she was caught by surprise as she giggled like a teenager in love while Wahiga hugged her.

The two celebrities have been married for three years and it is apparent that they are still madly in love.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno