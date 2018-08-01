Secretary Job in Kenya

Secretary

Job Group H

Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan citizen

· Served in the grade of office Administrative Assistant II for a minimum period of three (3) years

· Business Education Single and Group certificate for the Kenya National Examinations

· OR

· Diploma in Secretarial studies from KNEC

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution

· Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 leadership and integrity.

Responsibilities

· Taking Oral dictation, word and data processing,

· Operating office equipment’s,

· Ensuring security of office equipment’s and documents,

· Attending to visitors/clients,

· Handling telephone calls and appointments,

· Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office.

· Supervising office cleanliness,

· Managing petty cash and undertaking any office administrative Services.

Additional requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

· Tax Compliance Certificate

· Clearance from HELB where necessary

· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission

· Certificate of good conduct from the police

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400