Sadaka inafanya kazi! Flashy life of Zimbabwean Pastor ALPH LUKAU who claimed he resurrected a dead man, mindblowing PHOTOs.

Tuesday, February 26, 2018 - Controversial Zimbabwean pastor, Alph Lukau, has been trending on social media after he posted photos and videos claiming that he resurrected a dead man.

The staged managed miracle has caused a buzz in the internet with most people condemning the fake pastor.

Lukau has a huge following consisting of brainwashed middle class idiots who bless him with tithes and offerings and fund his lavish lifestyle.

From flying in private jets to cruising around with top of the range vehicles, this con masquerading as man of God is living the life.

See photos.












