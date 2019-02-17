Sabina Chege’s sugar-boy and playboy, WAZIR CHACHA, lures sugar-mummies with a semi-nude shower video, this GUY?????

Sunday, February 17, 2019

-Sabina Chege’s Ben 10 and notorious city play-boy, Wazir Chacha, who confessed he has a fetish for older women, posted a semi-nude shower video on his Instagram page, hoping to lure more sugar-mummies to bed.





Chacha has slept with a number of female Kenyan politicians who spoil him with money in exchange for good sex.





He knows what they want and he is giving them exactly what they want.



Watch this video he posted.







