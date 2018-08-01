RUTO’s goose is cooked! See what DCI, GEORGE KINOTI, and DPP, NOORDIN HAJI’s assistant are doing in Rome, Italy – 9 choppers scandal

Friday February 15, 2019 - Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dorcas Oduor, are reportedly in Rome, Italy, trying to investigate who owns the nine choppers that are always packed at one of Wilson Airport’s hangar.





The choppers are registered under an Italian firm and now Kinoti and Dorcas want to know the real owners of these choppers.





Deputy President William Ruto is believed to be the real owner of these choppers but he registered them under an Italian company to hide his identity.





Renowned blogger, Robert Alai, questioned why the Government is spending a lot of time investigating Ruto who is the second in command after President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“ DCI (Kinoti) and ODPP (Noordin Haji and Dorcas Oduor) in Italy investigating DP William Ruto's acquisition of helicopters. Kwani this government is going to spend 5 years investigating Ruto? We are so screwed as a country with such a mentality,” Alai said on Friday.





Last year when Ruto was questioned about the choppers, he said some of them belong to his friends like Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.



