RUTO’s goose is cooked as his trusted friend, KIMANI NGUNJIRI, confirms KIKUYUs will drop him like a hot potato and will never support his 2022 bid

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has raised fears that Mt. Kenya region is likely to abandon Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 despite supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta to the last man in the 2013 and 2017 polls.





Speaking on Sunday, Ngunjiri, a close confidant of Ruto, said the current political realignment from the Mt. Kenya region is an indication that 'his brothers and sisters' may abandon Dr. Ruto at the hour of need.





"Our brothers and sisters from Mount Kenya region might abandon the DP at his hour of need.”





“The questions are coming from the people, not just the leadership.”

"The reality on the ground is that the careless public utterances and body language exhibited by a section of leaders from Mount Kenya region have made residents of Rift Valley agitated,” he said.





“It should be remembered that the number two slot in the Presidency has been jinxed, with only former President Daniel Moi having succeeded founding President Jomo Kenyatta, but in totally different circumstances,” he added.



