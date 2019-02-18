RUTO urges UHURU and RAILA to stop useless referendum talks – instead talk about creating jobs for Kenyans

Monday February 18, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenya top leaders to shelve premature debate on referendum and instead focus on how to create jobs for millions of jobless Kenyans.





Speaking in Kakamega County on Sunday, Ruto claimed some top leaders like National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, are wasting time agitating for future positions that might be created through a referendum on the Constitution.





“There is no shortage of positions in Kenya. What exists is shortage of job opportunities for Kenyans which can be addressed through implementation of the Big Four agenda,” Ruto said.





“Debates on positions and elections should not be there. We have no time to waste on debates that have no impact on the lives of Kenyans. This is an opportunity for us to focus on development,” Ruto added.





On Thursday, ODM leader Raila Odinga hinted that a referendum on the Constitution will be held this year.





“This year is going to be a year of change in this country. We want to look at our governance structures and see what needs to be rectified,” Raila said.





“We want to change this country, and the change movement is on. Anybody who does not want to move with it will be left behind,” Raila added.





Last month President Uhuru Kenyatta said the country requires a referendum to avoid “a scenario of a winner takes all during presidential elections”.



