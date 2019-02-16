RUTO shocks everyone as he sacks all his political advisors and names a new team – He wants to retire in politics in 2029

Saturday February 16, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday said he wants the constitutional amended and presidential limit reduced from 10 years to 7 years.





According to impeccable sources, Ruto wants to endear himself to Kenyans by proposing reduction of the presidential limit from 10 years to 7.





If the new arrangement comes to pass, it means that the deputy president will leave office in 2029 and not in 2032 as was the plan.





Ruto has also fired all his political advisors and replaced them with aging politicians and political rejects.





The new members of his new kitchen cabinet are; ODM Deputy Leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, former Tinderet MP Henry Kosgey, former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto and former Mombasa Senator , Hassan Omar.



The DP decided to bring new advisers onboard because he is said to believe that some young advisers are politically naive.





In Kibwana's case, the DP is hoping to use the governor's rising profile to make inroads in Ukambani. Oparanya, who also harbours presidential ambitions, has been included in hopes he will help Ruto make inroads in the populous Luhya community.



