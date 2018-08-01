RUTO says he will teach RAILA ODINGA a lesson during the looming Wajir West by election - I will embarrass him and ODM like burukenge

Monday February 25, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto vowed to 'stop at nothing' to clinch the Wajir West Parliamentary seat.





Speaking at Jubilee Party headquarters along Thika Road on Friday, Ruto said that the Jubilee party will put its best foot forward to teach their 'competitors a lesson' in the upcoming by-election.





"We as Jubilee will leave nothing to chance," said Ruto.





“This is a very important by-election for us as Jubilee.”





“In every reason, probability and intent we must win this by-election.”





The DP presented immediate former MP, Ahmed Kolosh, as the party’s candidate.





He decamped from ODM.





Kolosh said he was sorry for the negative propaganda he used in 2017, saying, “This time I’m at home ...“Part of the reason Jubilee lost is because of me. I did and said all manner of things. This time round, it’s a sure bet,” he said.





Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, and National Assembly Majority leader, Aden Duale, were present.



