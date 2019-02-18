RUTO is scared of my presidency and that is why he is linking me to drug trade – JOHO says as he tells him to go to hell

Monday February 18, 2019

-Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has told off Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for trying to link him to the drug trade.





Last week, Ruto‘s allies led by Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang claimed that Joho is being probed by Interpol over drug related offences.





But on Saturday, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, denied claims that Joho is being sought by Interpol claiming it is all lies.





Following Kinoti’s statement, Joho came out with bravado and said the DCI had vindicated him and he is not involved in illegal trade.





“They will not disrupt me [in seeking the presidency]. The facts have come out. Let them deal with them,” Joho yesterday said through director of communication Richard Chacha.





Chacha also said Joho’s enemies “have files of forged documents” and they retrieve at their convenience.





“This is a war we are used to. When we entered into politics, we knew it won’t be a smooth ride so we are prepared,” he said.



