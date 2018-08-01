RUTO caught up in another mega corruption scandal as it emerges his company, AMACO Insurance, swindled KPC millions of shillings

Monday February 18, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto is not off the hook yet as far as corruption scandals in the country is concerned.





A company associated with him is under investigation after being awarded a lucrative contract at Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) without following laid down procedures.





According to reports , Africa Merchant Assurance Company (AMACO ) was brought on board midway and given 30 percent of a multi-million shilling business in total disregard of the law.





The reports revealed that AMACO, where Ruto is a major shareholder, had not taken part in the tendering process for KPC’s All Risk Industrial, Terrorism and Sabotage Cover, but was given the tender anyway thanks to the DP.





The initial contract had been awarded to CIC Insurance after a competitive bidding process.





It was to run from June 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019 but was terminated midway and given Ruto’s company.



