Romantic Kenyan man splashed Sh 60,000 on a Newspaper Ad to celebrate his wife on Valentine’s Day

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Valentine’s Day is finally history, at least for this year, and men worldwide can take a sigh of relief.





While most men chose to attend the ‘Global Men’s Conference’, it appears this guy didn’t get the memo after he splashed Sh 60,000 for a newspaper advertisement to celebrate his wife.





The guy, who didn’t even have the balls to identify himself, wrote a romantic poem for his wife simply identified as Double Biscuit alias Mrs M.





Mr. Romatic or Hubz as he called himself wrote:





“If you were an estate you would be Milimani. If you were a birthday, you would be the 13th of September. If you were my dream car you would be a Mercedes G-wagon.





“If you were a TV character you would be Fallon. If you were a ridge, you would be Vipingo. If you were my favourite date you would be the 11th August. if you were a travel destination you would be Dubai.





“If love is blind then I lost my eyesight seven years ago. If marriage is hard then hard is what I want for the rest of my life. If I were to choose again I would still choose you. I’m not Kenyatta but you are my Ngina.





“I loved you then, love you now and will love you forever… Happy Valentines Mrs. M.”





See the full ad below.