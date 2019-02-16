Rogue staff at JKIA caught on CCTV stealing, DCI detectives release footage(WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Videos 06:55
The two suspects, Evans Okola Agunda, an aircraft marshaller and Mercy Chepkorir, an intern, were arrested and they are in police custody waiting to be charged with the theft on Monday.
Here’s the CCTV footage released by DCI.
An Aircraft Marshaller @KenyaAirports -Mr. Evans Okola Agunda and an intern-Ms. Mercy Chepkorir, were arrested early today after being spotted stealing luggage straps belonging to the African Freight Services at JKIA. The two suspects are in custody and will be charged on Monday. pic.twitter.com/1QVuQbgaBq— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 16, 2019
The Kenyan DAILY POST