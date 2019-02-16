Rogue staff at JKIA caught on CCTV stealing, DCI detectives release footage(WATCH)

 Saturday, February 16, 2019-Two rogue of staff working at JKIA were caught on camera stealing luggage straps belonging to the African Freight Services.
The two suspects, Evans Okola Agunda, an aircraft marshaller and Mercy Chepkorir, an intern, were arrested and they are in police custody waiting to be charged with the theft on Monday.

Here’s the CCTV footage released by DCI.


